Strong Governance Key to Andhra Pradesh's Growth, Says Deputy CM
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of strong law and stable governance for investment and development during Independence Day celebrations in Kakinada. He criticized opposition parties for misleading the public and laid a foundation stone for a cancer block. Congress leader YS Sharmila accused the governments of failing citizens.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the crucial role of strong law and order in attracting investments and highlighted stable governance as essential for development and public welfare.
During the Independence Day celebration in Kakinada, he unfurled the national flag and expressed confidence in the NDA government's plans to accelerate the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Kalyan warned against internal threats and criticized opposition parties for alleged vote theft and misleading the public.
He also participated in a police parade, cultural performances, and initiated the construction of a Rs 6 crore cancer block at Kakinada Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, Congress leader YS Sharmila, unfurling the flag in Vijayawada, criticized both state and central governments for failing citizens, accusing them of neglect and misuse of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvansh Chawla Joins ICSI's Academic Board: A Milestone in Corporate Governance Leadership
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
Gujarat CM's Surprise Office Inspections: A Push for Efficient Governance
Uttarakhand's Drive toward Modern Rural Governance
Haryana's Digital Transformation: Transparency and Efficiency in Land Governance