Strong Governance Key to Andhra Pradesh's Growth, Says Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the crucial role of strong law and order in attracting investments and highlighted stable governance as essential for development and public welfare.

During the Independence Day celebration in Kakinada, he unfurled the national flag and expressed confidence in the NDA government's plans to accelerate the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Kalyan warned against internal threats and criticized opposition parties for alleged vote theft and misleading the public.

He also participated in a police parade, cultural performances, and initiated the construction of a Rs 6 crore cancer block at Kakinada Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, Congress leader YS Sharmila, unfurling the flag in Vijayawada, criticized both state and central governments for failing citizens, accusing them of neglect and misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)