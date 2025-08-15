Left Menu

Strong Governance Key to Andhra Pradesh's Growth, Says Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of strong law and stable governance for investment and development during Independence Day celebrations in Kakinada. He criticized opposition parties for misleading the public and laid a foundation stone for a cancer block. Congress leader YS Sharmila accused the governments of failing citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:15 IST
Strong Governance Key to Andhra Pradesh's Growth, Says Deputy CM
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the crucial role of strong law and order in attracting investments and highlighted stable governance as essential for development and public welfare.

During the Independence Day celebration in Kakinada, he unfurled the national flag and expressed confidence in the NDA government's plans to accelerate the state's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Kalyan warned against internal threats and criticized opposition parties for alleged vote theft and misleading the public.

He also participated in a police parade, cultural performances, and initiated the construction of a Rs 6 crore cancer block at Kakinada Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, Congress leader YS Sharmila, unfurling the flag in Vijayawada, criticized both state and central governments for failing citizens, accusing them of neglect and misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025