Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Against Politician's Kin

Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of a former Maharashtra minister, faces legal trouble in Pune for allegedly filming a woman without consent. Already in jail after a drug raid, more accusations loom as a high-profile sex racket is hinted in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, finds himself embroiled in a legal scandal in Pune. Police have charged him for allegedly taking photographs and videos of a woman without her consent.

Khewalkar is currently incarcerated following a previous arrest during a police raid on a suspected drug party in Kharadi on July 27. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, warns that further cases may arise, suggesting this could uncover one of the state's largest sex rackets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

