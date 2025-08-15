Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Against Politician's Kin

Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, finds himself embroiled in a legal scandal in Pune. Police have charged him for allegedly taking photographs and videos of a woman without her consent.

Khewalkar is currently incarcerated following a previous arrest during a police raid on a suspected drug party in Kharadi on July 27. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, warns that further cases may arise, suggesting this could uncover one of the state's largest sex rackets.

(With inputs from agencies.)