Delhi's Tihar Jail: Reform and Remission on Independence Day

On the 79th anniversary of India's Independence Day, Tihar Jail made headlines by granting special remission to nearly 1,500 convicts. Announcements were rife as Delhi authorities revealed plans for a new prison in Narela, sanctioned with Rs 145.58 crore, to address the critical overcrowding issue.

Director General (Prisons) Satish Golchha underscored the significance of the day during his address, highlighting both the remission program and the prison's renewed direction. Emphasizing reform, over 600 inmates are currently part of the 'Unnati' program for cognitive behavioral development, while vocational training initiatives gain momentum.

The event saw cultural performances, epitomizing unity and hope, as the prison strengthens its focus on education and rehabilitation. With new facilities and strategic enhancements, Tihar is set on improving inmate lives and ensuring a smoother reintegration process.

