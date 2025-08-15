Left Menu

Shots Fired Near Orebro Mosque: Police Investigate

Swedish police are investigating reports of gunfire near a mosque in Orebro, west of Stockholm. Authorities responded to a call concerning suspected violence in the area. Rescue services and police are currently at the scene to ensure public safety and investigate the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish police are actively probing reports of gunfire near a mosque in the city of Orebro, located west of Stockholm, as stated on Friday.

The authorities were alerted to a potential violent incident linked to the mosque. In response, multiple rescue teams and police officials swiftly arrived at the location.

The ongoing presence of law enforcement is aimed at maintaining safety and conducting a thorough investigation into the suspected crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

