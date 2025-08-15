Shooting Near Swedish Mosque Rattles Community
A shooting near a mosque in Sweden has left two people injured and one hospitalized. Emergency services were present in large numbers. The shooter remains at large, with no indication if the mosque or specific individuals were targeted. Police have urged the public to avoid the area.
Two people were injured in a shooting near a Swedish mosque, according to police reports. Local media confirmed that at least one individual, who was leaving Friday prayers, has been hospitalized. The attack has left the community rattled and fearing for their safety.
The assailant responsible for the shooting remains at large, and officials have not yet determined whether the mosque itself or specific individuals were the intended targets. This uncertainty adds to the tension in the area, with residents eager for answers.
Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying in significant numbers to the scene. The police are actively investigating and have advised citizens to avoid the vicinity as they work to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure public safety.
