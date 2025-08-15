Foreign Fighters Seek Syrian Citizenship Amidst Controversy

Foreign fighters in Syria have petitioned the newly established Islamist-led government for citizenship, asserting that their contributions alongside rebels in toppling Bashar al-Assad earn them the right to settle permanently in the war-torn nation.

The presence of foreign fighters has been contentious, with various international and Syrian groups viewing them as extremists. These fighters, along with journalists and aid workers who joined the Syrian cause, face statelessness, having been stripped of their original citizenship, and now hope for a stable future in Syria.

While the Syrian interior ministry has received the petition, the ultimate decision lies with the Syrian presidency, amid concerns that granting citizenship could alienate both local Syrians and foreign governments whose support is vital for Syria's reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)