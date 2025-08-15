Left Menu

Judges: Sentinels of Healing and Governance

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, stressed the importance of empathetic listening by judges, urging youth to protect India's diversity and entrepreneurial spirit. He praised Meghalaya's High Court as a 'sentinel of governance.' Justice I P Mukerji emphasized duty over reward and collective responsibility in nation-building.

In a compelling speech, former Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, highlighted the healing power of empathetic listening by judges, rather than just their judicial rulings. Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations of the Meghalaya High Court, he explained how a patient hearing can serve as an act of healing.

Justice Chandrachud underlined that independence involves both freedom from colonial rule and a deeper internal liberation of the mind and spirit. He called upon the youth to defend India's rich diversity and to channel their entrepreneurial energy into self-motivation.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice I P Mukerji, emphasized the importance of dutiful action over its rewards, promoting collective responsibility in building a strong, inclusive India where diversity is cherished.

