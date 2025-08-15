Left Menu

Himachal's Bold Steps: Independence Day Announcements and Initiatives Unveiled

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced crucial initiatives on Independence Day, aiming at disaster relief, combating drug abuse, transparency in job recruitment, and solar project subsidies. Notable initiatives include Rs 3,000 crore for disaster mitigation, the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme, Nasha Mukti Roktham Board, and incentives for solar projects and e-three-wheelers.

During the state-level Independence Day celebration in Sarkaghat, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced key initiatives for Himachal Pradesh. He allocated Rs 100 crore for disaster relief and launched a Rs 3,000 crore mitigation project to protect livelihoods in climate-afflicted areas.

In a resolute stand against drug abuse, Sukhu revealed the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme and the formation of the Nasha Mukti Roktham Board. These efforts aim to foster public-police collaboration and offer rehabilitation opportunities to the state's youth.

Highlighting transparency in governance, the chief minister announced reforms in recruitment processes and provided subsidies for solar projects. Additionally, he emphasized developments in healthcare and transportation, allocating funds for medical advancements and e-three-wheeler permits.

