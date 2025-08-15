Tragic Incidents in Saharanpur: A Grief-Stricken Day
In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, a suspected suicide and a death by electrocution occurred. Anil, 28, was found hanging from a tree, likely suicide. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Nausheen was electrocuted while ironing, later pronounced dead. Police have launched investigations into both cases.
In a deeply unsettling sequence of events, two tragic deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. In one case, a 28-year-old man named Anil was discovered hanging from a tree, seemingly a victim of suicide, according to law enforcement authorities.
Anil, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was the subject of a frantic search by his family, culminating in the grim discovery in a mango orchard on Friday morning. Police, along with forensic specialists, arrived to gather evidence and have sent the body for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
Meanwhile, in the Deoband area, Nausheen, a 17-year-old girl, tragically lost her life to electrocution while ironing at home. Despite her family's prompt response in seeking medical help, she was declared dead. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing as the community mourns these losses.
