Tariff Tensions: US-India-Russia Triangle Amid Alaska Summit

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have raised concerns over the US strategy of imposing tariffs on India, stating that this approach will not effectively address Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

This response came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that secondary sanctions on India might escalate if the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin at the Alaska summit goes awry.

The exchange highlights differing opinions on the most effective strategies to counter Russia, with the Democrats urging focus on direct punishment of Putin and military support for Ukraine, rather than penalizing India for its Russian oil purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)