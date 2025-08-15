Tariff Tensions: US-India-Russia Triangle Amid Alaska Summit
The imposition of tariffs on India as a response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, suggested by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, was criticized by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats. They argue targeting India won't stop President Putin and instead, military aid to Ukraine should be prioritized.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have raised concerns over the US strategy of imposing tariffs on India, stating that this approach will not effectively address Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
This response came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that secondary sanctions on India might escalate if the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin at the Alaska summit goes awry.
The exchange highlights differing opinions on the most effective strategies to counter Russia, with the Democrats urging focus on direct punishment of Putin and military support for Ukraine, rather than penalizing India for its Russian oil purchases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
