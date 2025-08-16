Left Menu

Power Struggle in the Capital: Trump's Controversial Police Takeover

Washington D.C. is embroiled in a legal battle as the district's AG files a lawsuit against Donald Trump's attempt to assume control of the city's police department. The Trump administration appointed Terry Cole as the 'emergency police commissioner,' amidst a backdrop of escalating political tensions and debate over the authority to override local governance.

Updated: 16-08-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 03:35 IST
In a significant escalation of power struggles, Washington D.C. has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's efforts to seize control of the city's police force. The move came after the Trump administration surprisingly appointed DEA head Terry Cole as the district's 'emergency police commissioner,' sparking intense legal and political debate.

Filed by District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, the lawsuit seeks to nullify Trump's controversial intervention, labeling it a breach of legal authority. Amidst the proceedings, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes has expressed doubt over the administration's right to commandeer the police department, raising questions about the legitimacy of Cole's new role.

Trump, who has hinted at similar interventions in other Democratic-led cities, has defended the takeover as a necessary response to what he claims is a crime surge. However, the move has fueled a fierce battle between the Trump administration and D.C. leadership, as legal experts question the boundaries of presidential power under the Home Rule Act.

