Tragedy Strikes: Wall and Roof Collapse at Historic Dargah

A tragic wall and roof collapse at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi led to the death of six individuals, with several others injured. The incident occurred on August 15, with investigations citing poor maintenance and heavy rains as contributing factors.

Updated: 16-08-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Wall and Roof Collapse at Historic Dargah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident struck near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi when the wall and roof of Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed, claiming six lives. Occurring at around 3:30 pm on August 15, the tragedy affected the historic dargah, whose dilapidated structure failed under heavy rains.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under sections pertaining to negligence and endangerment of human life. Among the deceased, 79-year-old Swaroop Chand was identified, while five others, including Md Shameem and Rani, sustained injuries. The collapse occurred as 15 people sought shelter during the rain.

Rescue operations ensued, with 12 visitors saved from the debris; however, nine were critically injured and rushed to hospitals. At AIIMS Trauma Centre, five succumbed to injuries. As police investigations delve deeper, civic agencies have been alerted to probe structural negligence at the site.

