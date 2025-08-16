Tragedy Strikes: Wall and Roof Collapse at Historic Dargah

A devastating incident struck near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi when the wall and roof of Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed, claiming six lives. Occurring at around 3:30 pm on August 15, the tragedy affected the historic dargah, whose dilapidated structure failed under heavy rains.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under sections pertaining to negligence and endangerment of human life. Among the deceased, 79-year-old Swaroop Chand was identified, while five others, including Md Shameem and Rani, sustained injuries. The collapse occurred as 15 people sought shelter during the rain.

Rescue operations ensued, with 12 visitors saved from the debris; however, nine were critically injured and rushed to hospitals. At AIIMS Trauma Centre, five succumbed to injuries. As police investigations delve deeper, civic agencies have been alerted to probe structural negligence at the site.