Intense Overnight Strikes: Russia's Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine, launching 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting various territories, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Saturday.

The strikes focused on frontline regions within Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, according to statements released on Telegram by the air force. Despite the intensity of the offensive, air defense units successfully neutralized 61 of the Russian drones.

In its daily morning briefing, Ukraine's General Staff detailed that there were 139 confrontations along the front lines in the past 24 hours, underscoring the relentless nature of the conflict.