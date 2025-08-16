Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: A Community on Edge Amid Rescues and Uncertainty
In Jammu and Kashmir's Chasoti, a cloudburst has caused significant distress, claiming at least 60 lives and leaving 70 to 80 people missing. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah encounters locals' anger during ongoing rescue and relief operations. Immediate relief is dispatched while strategies for further aid are being discussed.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chasoti village is reeling from a devastating cloudburst that has left 70 to 80 individuals unaccounted for, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The calamity has already claimed 60 lives, and anger brews among villagers as they seek answers and support in these trying times.
The focus remains on rescuing survivors buried under debris, while efforts to retrieve bodies continue. Abdullah arrived at the site, facing frustrated locals over the perceived inadequacy of relief operations. Despite distributing Rs 36 lakh in immediate assistance, locals demand more clarity and action from authorities.
As the annual Machail Mata Yatra remains suspended, Abdullah promised ongoing dialogue, urged patience, and discussed long-term solutions, such as relocating affected families if necessary. A combined effort involving various agencies, including the Army and NDRF, strives to manage the crisis effectively.
