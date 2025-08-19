Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Constitutional Timelines on State Bills

The Supreme Court began hearings on the Presidential Reference to determine if constitutional timelines can be imposed on Governors and the President for acting on state assembly bills. The five-judge bench addresses objections from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while the Center warns of potential constitutional disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:43 IST
Supreme Court Debates Constitutional Timelines on State Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has launched deliberations on the Presidential Reference that questions whether Governors and the President can be given fixed timelines to act on state assembly bills. This significant constitutional inquiry has drawn objections from states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Heading the proceedings, Chief Justice BR Gavai clarified that the court would initially entertain objections before proceeding with the main arguments. Kerala's Senior Advocate KK Venugopal expressed opposition, citing previous judgments concerning Article 200's interpretation.

The Center, in its written submissions, cautioned against such timelines, arguing they might disrupt constitutional balances and expand government powers. The Supreme Court has laid out a detailed hearing schedule starting August 19, to address this critical issue affecting national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025