Supreme Court Debates Constitutional Timelines on State Bills
The Supreme Court began hearings on the Presidential Reference to determine if constitutional timelines can be imposed on Governors and the President for acting on state assembly bills. The five-judge bench addresses objections from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while the Center warns of potential constitutional disorder.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has launched deliberations on the Presidential Reference that questions whether Governors and the President can be given fixed timelines to act on state assembly bills. This significant constitutional inquiry has drawn objections from states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Heading the proceedings, Chief Justice BR Gavai clarified that the court would initially entertain objections before proceeding with the main arguments. Kerala's Senior Advocate KK Venugopal expressed opposition, citing previous judgments concerning Article 200's interpretation.
The Center, in its written submissions, cautioned against such timelines, arguing they might disrupt constitutional balances and expand government powers. The Supreme Court has laid out a detailed hearing schedule starting August 19, to address this critical issue affecting national governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as FTII Condemns National Award for 'The Kerala Story'
Congress Demands Thorough Probe Into Arrest of Kerala Nuns for Human Trafficking
Argentina's Surprising Kerala No-Show
Chilling Discovery: Human Remains Found in Kerala Mystery
Ladakh's Quest for Constitutional Safeguards Amid UT Challenges