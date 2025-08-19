Supreme Court Debates Constitutional Timelines on State Bills

The Supreme Court has launched deliberations on the Presidential Reference that questions whether Governors and the President can be given fixed timelines to act on state assembly bills. This significant constitutional inquiry has drawn objections from states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Heading the proceedings, Chief Justice BR Gavai clarified that the court would initially entertain objections before proceeding with the main arguments. Kerala's Senior Advocate KK Venugopal expressed opposition, citing previous judgments concerning Article 200's interpretation.

The Center, in its written submissions, cautioned against such timelines, arguing they might disrupt constitutional balances and expand government powers. The Supreme Court has laid out a detailed hearing schedule starting August 19, to address this critical issue affecting national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)