Parched Tekirdag: Turkey's Drought Impact

Tekirdag, a northwestern province in Turkey, battles severe drought, with main dams depleted and many homes suffering extended water shortages. Authorities are seeking alternatives to supply water as the region experiences a 95% drop in rainfall from the monthly norm. Residents face severe inconveniences due to the water crisis.

Updated: 19-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tekirdag, a province in northwestern Turkey, is grappling with a severe drought crisis that's left its main dams dry, leading to significant water shortages for residents. This comes amid a nationwide decrease in precipitation, with figures in some areas dropping as much as 95% below the norm.

The situation has prompted authorities to explore new methods to supply water, including using irrigation water for domestic needs and installing urban pump systems. In contrast to a year ago, the water level plummeted to zero at Naip Dam this August, a stark reminder of the escalating climate challenges.

Local officials attribute the crisis to climate change, noting a decade-long trend of declining rainfall. Residents like Mehmet and his family are deeply affected, going months without water and depending on large bottles fetched from distant areas. The persistent drought compels some to consider leaving the province altogether.

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

