Herders Rally for Justice: Unmet Promises in Karnataka
Over 100 herders congregated at Freedom Park, urging Karnataka's government to enact the long-promised Shepherds' Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill. Faced with harassment and violence, they demand swift legislative action to safeguard their community and ensure welfare provisions.
Over 100 herders assembled at Freedom Park in Karnataka on Tuesday, pressing the government to immediately pass the Shepherds' Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill, a long-promised legislation aimed at safeguarding the community.
During a budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vowed to enact protective measures. The gathered herders plan to submit a formal memorandum to officials, demanding action.
The Traditional Shepherds' Welfare Protection Struggle Committee claims community members face ongoing threats and attacks, particularly in forested regions. The memorandum highlights incidents in Bagalkote, Bidar, and Dharwad and calls for comprehensive welfare provisions and stringent penalties for violators.
