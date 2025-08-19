Left Menu

Kremenchuk Under Siege: A New Wave of Drone Attacks

Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kremenchuk, targeting key infrastructure. This attack followed discussions among world leaders, revealing contrasting messages about seeking peace. With numerous drones and missiles deployed, energy and transport systems were hit, but no casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was bombarded by Russian drones overnight, according to Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi. The assault underscores Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive stance despite global diplomatic efforts for peace.

This attack coincided with a critical geopolitical engagement in Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed potential pathways to peace. Trump announced plans to broker a historic meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy; however, the hopes for resolution were soon undercut by the Kremenchuk bombardment.

The Ukrainian air force reported combating the offensive with significant success, neutralizing a large portion of the attack. Despite the extensive damage, Governor Volodymyr Kohut confirmed the absence of casualties. As infrastructure remains a strategic target, the conflict continues with heightened tensions impacting regions on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

