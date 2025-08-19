New Zealand Soldier Convicted in Historic Espionage Case
A New Zealand soldier has admitted to attempted espionage, marking the nation's first conviction for spying. He tried to pass military secrets, but was actually communicating with an undercover officer. The case highlights concerns about right-wing extremist groups following the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack.
In a landmark conviction, a New Zealand soldier has admitted to attempted espionage in a military court, becoming the country's first individual convicted of spying.
The soldier, whose identity is protected, attempted to pass sensitive military information, but unknowingly communicated with an undercover New Zealand police officer instead of a foreign agent. The case arose from investigations into extremist groups linked to the aftermath of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.
The soldier, stationed at Linton Military Camp, was involved with nationalist groups and admitted to possessing banned material connected to the Christchurch gunman. The court is expected to deliver his sentence soon.
