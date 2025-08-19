Bihar Cabinet Greenlights Uniform Exam Fee and Luxury Hotels
The Bihar cabinet approved a uniform fee structure of Rs 100 for preliminary exams in all state recruitment drives, aiming to boost accessibility ahead of assembly polls. The cabinet also sanctioned the development of five-star hotels and increased the State Teachers' Award cash prize.
The Bihar cabinet has officially approved a groundbreaking initiative to standardize exam fees across state recruitment drives. This decision, involving a uniform fee of Rs 100 for preliminary exams, was sanctioned during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, mirroring plans already hinted at on social media.
This policy is strategically aimed at enhancing accessibility as the state approaches its assembly elections. In a further initiative, candidates passing preliminary exams will be exempt from subsequent fees for main exams, potentially opening doors for a wider pool of applicants.
Additionally, the cabinet has greenlit plans for public-private partnerships to construct luxury accommodations in Nalanda's Rajgir town and Vaishali, alongside doubling the cash prize for the State Teachers' Award, recognizing educational contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
