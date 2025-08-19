Inferno at Illegal Oil Well: A Struggle in Indonesia
Firefighters in Indonesia are battling a fire at an illegal oil well in Central Java, which has claimed three lives and injured two. Around 750 people have been evacuated. The well, operated without a permit, caught fire amid indications of an explosion. Authorities are investigating.
A blaze at an illegal oil well in Indonesia's Central Java has turned into a prolonged battle for firefighters. The fire, now in its third day, has resulted in three fatalities and two injuries, according to disaster relief officials.
Authorities evacuated approximately 750 residents from the densely populated Blora region surrounding the site. The illegal well, operated by local residents, caught fire on Sunday with witnesses describing an explosion prior to the outbreak. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters face significant challenges, including the site's hilly terrain, as they attempt to extinguish the massive flames using soil. Recent regulatory changes in Indonesia aim to curb such unregulated operations by allowing small companies to partner with local communities, promoting safety and welfare improvements.
