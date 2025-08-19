Left Menu

Symbolic Blaze Reignites Memories of Turkish Conflict

A car fire near Turkey's parliament highlighted unresolved tensions with the PKK, a rebel group promising disarmament. This incident recalled the group's violent history, with crucial talks underway on charting a peace plan. However, skepticism remains among victims' families and political observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A car was deliberately set on fire near the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, evoking the longstanding conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The event occurred hours before crucial discussions by families of victims and officials to address the PKK's disarmament plans.

The Ankara police revealed that the suspect arrested for the arson has a history of psychological issues and a criminal record. The incident's location and the type of vehicle used echoed the conflict's violent 1990s period, notorious for state-linked abductions and killings.

The PKK conflict has resulted in over 40,000 deaths. As the parliamentary commission addresses these issues, skepticism lingers about the effectiveness of the peace efforts, despite the PKK's recent symbolic disarmament gesture in northern Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

