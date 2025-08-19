Symbolic Blaze Reignites Memories of Turkish Conflict

A car was deliberately set on fire near the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, evoking the longstanding conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The event occurred hours before crucial discussions by families of victims and officials to address the PKK's disarmament plans.

The Ankara police revealed that the suspect arrested for the arson has a history of psychological issues and a criminal record. The incident's location and the type of vehicle used echoed the conflict's violent 1990s period, notorious for state-linked abductions and killings.

The PKK conflict has resulted in over 40,000 deaths. As the parliamentary commission addresses these issues, skepticism lingers about the effectiveness of the peace efforts, despite the PKK's recent symbolic disarmament gesture in northern Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)