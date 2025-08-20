Governor's Role: Balancing Power and Responsibility

The Supreme Court is actively reviewing the expected relationship outlined in the Constitution between governors and state governments. The judiciary questioned if the present scenario aligns with the ideals foreseen by the Constitution framers.

This comes during a session, presided over by Chief Justice BR Gavai, where Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the Constituent Assembly debates, countering critiques and affirming the intended responsibilities of governors.

With President Droupadi Murmu's request for clarity on the matter, the court deliberates its role in enforcing decision-making timelines for governors and presidents on legislative bills, a move seen as potentially altering governmental power dynamics.

