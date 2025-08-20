Left Menu

Tragic School Incident: Staff Accused in Student's Death

Police in Muzaffarnagar have charged school staff with abetment of suicide after a student's tragic death. The student's father claims staff harassment drove his son to this extreme measure. The case implicates the principal, vice principal, and coordinator of JK Academy Inter College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:35 IST
Tragic School Incident: Staff Accused in Student's Death
  • Country:
  • India

Muzaffarnagar police have launched an investigation against the senior staff of a local private intermediate college following the suspected suicide of a class 12 student, officials reported on Wednesday.

The principal Rahul, vice principal Dilshad, and coordinator Sanni of JK Academy Inter College are facing charges based on a complaint filed by the bereaved father, SHO Anand Dev Mishra revealed to the press.

Vedpal, the victim's father from Haryakhedi village, reported that his son Bhim, aged 16, ended his life after allegedly suffering abuse from the college staff, which reportedly pushed him to despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

