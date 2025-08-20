Controversial Bill to Curb Online Gaming Sparks Parliamentary Uproar
A contentious bill aiming to regulate online gaming was tabled in the Lok Sabha, sparking opposition protests. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced it amid calls for debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision. The bill seeks to ban online money games, differentiating them from eSports, while promoting online social games.
A proposed law targeting online gaming ignited tension in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, amid opposition protests over Bihar's electoral roll revision. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the bill, faced with obstruction as opposition members raised slogans and waved placards in defiance.
Critics including Manish Tewari of Congress contested the timing of the bill's introduction, advocating instead for an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. Similarly, N K Premchandran of RSP opted out of the debate, citing disorder within the House.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju chastised the opposition for their disruptions, noting how their conduct had become a subject of satire among school children. With protests ongoing, presiding officer P C Mohan was compelled to adjourn the session till 2 pm. The bill, which aims to outlaw online money gaming and associated advertising, suggests penalties of imprisonment or fines, distinguishing such games from eSports, while promoting them alongside online social games.
