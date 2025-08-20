Left Menu

Daring Midnight Shootout: Inspector Injured in Gunfight

A police inspector was injured in a gunfight with criminals during a chase. The incident, involving a special task force, occurred on Tuesday night. Inspector Anil Chhillar was shot and hospitalized. Police continue their search for the perpetrators in Bhatheda village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewari | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:46 IST
Daring Midnight Shootout: Inspector Injured in Gunfight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A police inspector sustained injuries in a dramatic gunfight with criminals on Tuesday night. The intense encounter unfolded when a special task force of police engaged in a high-speed chase with the suspects.

During the pursuit, the criminals opened fire, injuring Inspector Anil Chhillar, who was taken to a hospital in Rewari before being transferred to Gurugram for advanced care. The authorities confirmed his condition as stable.

A concerted search effort is ongoing in Bhatheda village. 'The operation has been relentless since the incident,' stated Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena, expressing confidence in capturing the suspects soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

