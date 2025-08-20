MLA Arif Masood Faces Heat Over Alleged Document Forgery

A First Information Report has been filed against Congress MLA Arif Masood, accused of using forged documents to secure government recognition for a college over 20 years ago.

The case has progressed following an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which called for immediate police action. Masood had originally petitioned the court to challenge the Higher Education Department's decision to revoke the college's recognition.

The investigation has revealed inconsistencies in the land documents submitted for Indira Priyadarshini College, with allegations pointing to the potential involvement of government officials. The filing was part of a broader directive that includes a three-month investigative window by a special team.

(With inputs from agencies.)