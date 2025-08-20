Tragic Hit-and-Run Leaves Two Dead and Three Injured

In a tragic hit-and-run incident on Wednesday, two men lost their lives and three others sustained injuries. The accidents occurred on Shergarh Road, with police reporting a first collision involving an unidentified vehicle that crashed into a motorcycle carrying Ankit Gangwar and Prempal.

According to authorities, Ankit Gangwar, aged 18, was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital after the crash. His friend, Prempal, also suffered injuries. The vehicle then reportedly struck another motorcycle on Sindhauli village, claiming the life of 26-year-old Nemchand and injuring his brothers-in-law, Vijendra and Gangaram.

Law enforcement has sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and launched an active search to identify and apprehend the vehicle involved in this fatal hit-and-run case.

