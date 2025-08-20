Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Leaves Two Dead and Three Injured

Two men were killed and three others injured in a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle. Ankit Gangwar and his friend Prempal were victims of the initial crash, while Nemchand and his brothers-in-law were involved in a subsequent collision. Authorities are searching for the vehicle responsible.

Bareilly | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:24 IST
In a tragic hit-and-run incident on Wednesday, two men lost their lives and three others sustained injuries. The accidents occurred on Shergarh Road, with police reporting a first collision involving an unidentified vehicle that crashed into a motorcycle carrying Ankit Gangwar and Prempal.

According to authorities, Ankit Gangwar, aged 18, was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital after the crash. His friend, Prempal, also suffered injuries. The vehicle then reportedly struck another motorcycle on Sindhauli village, claiming the life of 26-year-old Nemchand and injuring his brothers-in-law, Vijendra and Gangaram.

Law enforcement has sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and launched an active search to identify and apprehend the vehicle involved in this fatal hit-and-run case.

