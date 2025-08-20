Fierce Protests Erupt Over Controversial Bills in Indian Parliament
In a stormy parliamentary session, Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three contentious bills aimed at removing prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers detained on serious criminal charges. The draft laws sparked significant opposition, citing constitutional violations. The bills were referred to a Joint Committee for further scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three contentious bills in the Lok Sabha intended to mandate the removal of prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers detained for serious criminal charges lasting 30 days. This move ignited fierce protests from opposition members.
Despite repeated disruptions, the bills were referred to a Joint Committee after a resolution passed by voice vote. The committee is tasked to report back by next session's first week. Opposition lawmakers criticized the bills as hastily introduced and unconstitutional.
Amid heated exchanges, Shah defended the bills, emphasizing their scrutiny by a committee involving opposition members. Protests persisted well after adjournment, highlighting opposition's concerns over potential misuse of the proposed law.
