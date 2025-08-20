Ex-IAS Officer Convicted: Justice Served in Corruption Case

An anti-corruption court in Srinagar has held a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Habibul Hassan Beigh, accountable for disproportionate asset accumulation during his tenure.

Sentenced to one year in prison, Beigh also faces a Rs 15 lakh fine, according to a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The case, under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 and related regulations, was initially filed in April 1997, scrutinizing Beigh's notably large property acquisitions.

With comprehensive oral and documentary evidence, the court endorsed the charges against Beigh. The formal chargesheet was submitted for judicial consideration on November 13, 2000, the spokesperson revealed.

