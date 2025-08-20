Left Menu

Ex-IAS Officer Convicted: Justice Served in Corruption Case

A former IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir, Habibul Hassan Beigh, has been convicted by an anti-corruption court for acquiring disproportionate assets during his service. The court sentenced him to a one-year imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 15 lakh, following the investigation and evidence presentation.

Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An anti-corruption court in Srinagar has held a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Habibul Hassan Beigh, accountable for disproportionate asset accumulation during his tenure.

Sentenced to one year in prison, Beigh also faces a Rs 15 lakh fine, according to a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The case, under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 and related regulations, was initially filed in April 1997, scrutinizing Beigh's notably large property acquisitions.

With comprehensive oral and documentary evidence, the court endorsed the charges against Beigh. The formal chargesheet was submitted for judicial consideration on November 13, 2000, the spokesperson revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

