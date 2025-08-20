NHRC Demands Action: Justice for Odisha Student

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened, seeking a detailed report from the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) concerning the self-immolation death of a 19-year-old female college student in Kendrapara. The NHRC took this step after allegations emerged that the local police declined to register the student's FIR against her ex-boyfriend.

According to reports, the woman faced blackmail from her former male friend, who threatened to release obscene photos online. The suicide, which occurred on August 6, has prompted NHRC to issue a notice to the Odisha police, asking for a comprehensive investigation summary within two weeks.

The controversy has also led to personnel changes within the police force, as the Kendrapara SP ordered the transfer of a local police officer named in the complaint. The NHRC has expressed concern over human rights violations that, if proven, point to a severe lapse in police responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)