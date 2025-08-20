Over 1 Lakh Farmers Join DAHD Virtual Awareness Program on Livestock Productivity

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, successfully organized a “Virtual Awareness Program for Enhancing Livestock Productivity” today, bringing together more than 1 lakh livestock farmers from 2,000 Common Service Centers (CSCs) across India.

Farmers from diverse states and Union Territories—including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Delhi, and Chandigarh—participated in this nationwide session.

The program was chaired by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, from New Delhi. He was joined by Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary (DAHD); Shri Rama Shankar Sinha, Additional Secretary (DAHD); and other senior departmental officials.

Recognizing Farmers’ Role in India’s Growth

In his keynote address, Prof. Baghel praised livestock farmers for their invaluable contribution to India’s rural economy. He highlighted that India’s milk production has grown at an impressive 5.7% per annum over the past decade, compared to the global average of just 2%.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our livestock farmers,” he said, adding that India’s leadership in dairy production underscores its importance to food security, nutrition, and livelihoods.

Key Initiatives Driving Productivity

Prof. Baghel acknowledged the government’s initiatives that have boosted productivity and animal health:

Vaccination programs to control infectious diseases.

Use of Sex-Sorted Semen (SSS) to enhance breed improvement and increase milk yields.

Expansion of veterinary services, including the toll-free helpline 1962, to ensure quick access to treatment and advice.

The Minister urged farmers to:

Adopt animal insurance as a safeguard against financial risks.

Ensure timely vaccination to prevent disease outbreaks.

Take advantage of biosecurity and zoonotic disease control measures promoted under DAHD schemes.

Farmers’ Interaction and On-Ground Feedback

During the session, Prof. Baghel interacted directly with farmers, inquiring about the availability of veterinary services and their experiences in accessing government programs. This engagement provided valuable feedback for shaping future interventions.

Awareness and Knowledge Exchange

The program featured awareness videos, expert lectures, and interactive discussions covering key aspects of animal husbandry:

Breed improvement and genetic advancement .

Control of zoonotic diseases to protect both animal and human health.

Biosecurity protocols for livestock management.

Entrepreneurship opportunities in dairy, poultry, and allied sectors.

The initiative aimed not only to improve livestock productivity but also to empower farmers with knowledge on entrepreneurship and innovation, enabling them to integrate into value chains and access new income opportunities.

Strengthening Rural Development

Officials emphasized that livestock farmers are central to rural development, nutritional security, and economic growth. By participating in such awareness programs, farmers gain access to the latest practices, government schemes, and expert guidance that can improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability.

Commitment to Farmer-Centric Growth

The session reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive growth in the animal husbandry sector. By leveraging digital platforms like CSCs, DAHD is ensuring that knowledge and resources reach grassroots-level farmers, even in remote areas.

With initiatives like breed improvement, insurance coverage, vaccination drives, and entrepreneurship promotion, India aims to further consolidate its position as the world’s largest milk producer while ensuring that livestock farmers enjoy better incomes, resilience, and recognition as vital contributors to the economy.