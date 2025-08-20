Heroic Gesture: NDRF Helps Conduct Dignified Last Rites Amid Floods

NDRF personnel in the district made a heartfelt impact on Wednesday by ensuring the last rites of an elderly woman were conducted with dignity, despite the road to the crematorium being flooded. The woman had passed away at a rehabilitation center near Phalagaon.

Heavy rains had left the local crematorium submerged, prompting Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal to seek assistance from the NDRF unit stationed nearby. Demonstrating their commitment and compassion, the team utilized a tube boat to transport the body to an alternative crematorium, ensuring respectful last rites.

This instance underscores the NDRF's dedication not only in saving lives amid the floods but also in honoring the deceased with a dignified departure, as praised by local residents.

