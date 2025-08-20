Left Menu

Heroic Gesture: NDRF Helps Conduct Dignified Last Rites Amid Floods

NDRF personnel showcased compassion by navigating a flooded area to ensure the dignified last rites of an elderly woman at a different crematorium. Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and a submerged local crematorium, the team displayed humanity alongside their rescue duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:31 IST
Heroic Gesture: NDRF Helps Conduct Dignified Last Rites Amid Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NDRF personnel in the district made a heartfelt impact on Wednesday by ensuring the last rites of an elderly woman were conducted with dignity, despite the road to the crematorium being flooded. The woman had passed away at a rehabilitation center near Phalagaon.

Heavy rains had left the local crematorium submerged, prompting Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal to seek assistance from the NDRF unit stationed nearby. Demonstrating their commitment and compassion, the team utilized a tube boat to transport the body to an alternative crematorium, ensuring respectful last rites.

This instance underscores the NDRF's dedication not only in saving lives amid the floods but also in honoring the deceased with a dignified departure, as praised by local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025