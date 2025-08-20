Brazilian Banks Caught in U.S. Sanctions Crossfire

In a contentious geopolitical standoff, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has warned financial institutions against complying with U.S. sanctions that could affect domestic assets. His statements, directed at Brazilian banks, caution against adhering to U.S. orders without Brazilian legal validation.

The remarks by Justice Moraes are part of a larger dispute following a ruling by Justice Flavio Dino, emphasizing that foreign laws should not automatically apply in Brazil. The U.S. Treasury Department recently sanctioned Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act, accusing him of human rights abuses, further complicating the situation.

Brazil's financial sector is increasingly caught in the crossfire, as complying with U.S. mandates could jeopardize their international ties, but failing to do so may harm their domestic legal standing. This delicate balance reflects the broader challenges faced by institutions operating across international jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)