Shocking Arrest in Operation Anweshan: Justice Pursued Across States
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Surat, Gujarat, by Odisha Police for allegedly raping a girl from Berhampur multiple times over the past eight months. The arrest is part of 'Operation Anweshan,' aimed at rescuing missing and kidnapped women and children. The victim was relocated to a rescue center.
In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have apprehended a 26-year-old suspect in Surat, Gujarat, accused of repeatedly raping a young girl from Berhampur over an eight-month period, officials revealed on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as an autorickshaw driver from Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested following a tip-off and is now in custody after being brought to Odisha on a transit remand. The Berhampur police led the arrest on Sunday and later transferred the suspect to a local court, according to SP Saravana Vivek M.
This arrest falls under the ambit of 'Operation Anweshan,' a crucial drive undertaken by Odisha Police to rescue missing and abducted women and children, with over 44 victims being saved in just two days.
