Shocking Arrest in Operation Anweshan: Justice Pursued Across States

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have apprehended a 26-year-old suspect in Surat, Gujarat, accused of repeatedly raping a young girl from Berhampur over an eight-month period, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as an autorickshaw driver from Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested following a tip-off and is now in custody after being brought to Odisha on a transit remand. The Berhampur police led the arrest on Sunday and later transferred the suspect to a local court, according to SP Saravana Vivek M.

This arrest falls under the ambit of 'Operation Anweshan,' a crucial drive undertaken by Odisha Police to rescue missing and abducted women and children, with over 44 victims being saved in just two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)