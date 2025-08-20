Custodial Torture Case: CBI Arrests Six Policemen Following Supreme Court Orders

In a significant move directed by the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six policemen, including senior officers, on charges of custodial torture of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests, which include a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, follow the court's order last month demanding accountability and justice for the inhumane treatment endured by the victim. Two civilians have also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court bench strongly condemned the brutality, highlighting the severe injuries inflicted on the constable, including mutilation and use of electric shocks. It ordered the CBI to file an FIR and the UT administration to compensate the victim with Rs 50 lakh.

