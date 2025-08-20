Left Menu

Custodial Torture Case: CBI Arrests Six Policemen Following Supreme Court Orders

The CBI arrested six policemen, including two officers, following Supreme Court orders regarding the alleged custodial torture of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir. Two civilians were also detained. The Supreme Court had ordered an FIR and compensation for the constable due to severe injuries inflicted during illegal detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:56 IST
Custodial Torture Case: CBI Arrests Six Policemen Following Supreme Court Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move directed by the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six policemen, including senior officers, on charges of custodial torture of a police constable in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests, which include a deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, follow the court's order last month demanding accountability and justice for the inhumane treatment endured by the victim. Two civilians have also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court bench strongly condemned the brutality, highlighting the severe injuries inflicted on the constable, including mutilation and use of electric shocks. It ordered the CBI to file an FIR and the UT administration to compensate the victim with Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025