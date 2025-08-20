Bribery Bust: ASI Nabbed for Corruption in Mohali
An assistant sub-inspector in Punjab, ASI Om Prakash, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.55 lakh, following a complaint on the anti-corruption line. A police case registered against Gurjit Singh and his wife in Sohana was linked to the officer's demand for a Rs 2.50 lakh bribe to drop charges.
In a significant crackdown against corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) announced the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector on bribery charges. ASI Om Prakash, stationed at Sohana police station in Mohali, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1.55 lakh.
The arrest followed a complaint lodged on the chief minister's anti-corruption action line. The complaint highlighted that a police case was filed against Gurjit Singh and his wife, with Prakash demanding Rs 2.50 lakh to cancel the charges. Ultimately, he accepted the amount of Rs 1.55 lakh from the complainant.
After verifying the allegations, the VB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the sub-inspector at the VB Police Station, SAS Nagar.
