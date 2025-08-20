Bribery Bust: ASI Nabbed for Corruption in Mohali

In a significant crackdown against corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) announced the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector on bribery charges. ASI Om Prakash, stationed at Sohana police station in Mohali, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1.55 lakh.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged on the chief minister's anti-corruption action line. The complaint highlighted that a police case was filed against Gurjit Singh and his wife, with Prakash demanding Rs 2.50 lakh to cancel the charges. Ultimately, he accepted the amount of Rs 1.55 lakh from the complainant.

After verifying the allegations, the VB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the sub-inspector at the VB Police Station, SAS Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)