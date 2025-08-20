Judge Bars Unsealing of Epstein Grand Jury Records Amid Ongoing Controversy
A U.S. judge blocked the release of grand jury records from Jeffrey Epstein's case, countering the Justice Department's request. The judge emphasized that the government has more substantial evidence than the limited grand jury material. The decision follows President Trump's failed bid to release these files.
In a recent court decision, a U.S. judge rebuffed the Justice Department's attempt to unseal grand jury records related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking charges, stating that the government's comprehensive evidence outweighs the limited grand jury material.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Berman addresses President Donald Trump's efforts to placate his conservative supporters by revealing the files, which the administration has opted not to release.
The decision emerges amidst accusations of a Democratic cover-up, with Trump pushing for transparency in Epstein-related cases. Yet, federal courts continue to uphold the secrecy of grand jury proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-NYC faces $64 million cut in security funds from Trump administration
Stanford University lays off over 360 employees, citing Trump policies
'I don't know anything about it,' says Trump on US imports of Russian fertilisers and chemicals
As Trump cracks down on college student visas, other countries see opportunity
Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet with Trump in Washington, Armenia says