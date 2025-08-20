Judge Bars Unsealing of Epstein Grand Jury Records Amid Ongoing Controversy

In a recent court decision, a U.S. judge rebuffed the Justice Department's attempt to unseal grand jury records related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking charges, stating that the government's comprehensive evidence outweighs the limited grand jury material.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Berman addresses President Donald Trump's efforts to placate his conservative supporters by revealing the files, which the administration has opted not to release.

The decision emerges amidst accusations of a Democratic cover-up, with Trump pushing for transparency in Epstein-related cases. Yet, federal courts continue to uphold the secrecy of grand jury proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)