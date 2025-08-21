Border Trade Tensions: India Rejects Nepal's Territorial Claims
India has dismissed Nepal's objections to the resumption of border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass, stating Nepal's territorial claims are unjustified. The border trade, which started in 1954 and halted due to COVID-19, will recommence. India remains open to diplomatic dialogue on boundary issues.
India has firmly rebuffed Nepal's objections to the resumption of border trade through Lipulekh Pass with China, asserting that Kathmandu's territorial claims lack justification. The historic trade route, initiated in 1954, faced disruption owing to the pandemic but is set to reopen following mutual agreement between India and China.
On Wednesday, Nepal's foreign ministry expressed discontent over the decision, insisting that the Lipulekh territory is an integral part of Nepal. This statement comes amid the backdrop of a 2020 controversy when Nepal published a political map including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as its territories — claims India had previously refuted.
India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated the country's stance, emphasizing the baselessness of Nepal's claims and urging constructive dialogue. He highlighted India's commitment to addressing unresolved boundary issues with Nepal through diplomatic channels.
