Israel's Bold Strategy: Operation to Seize Gaza City Begins Amid International Tensions

Israel's military has initiated its operation to seize Gaza City, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The announcement came as tens of thousands of reservists were mobilized, with Israel's government weighing a ceasefire proposal aimed at pausing the nearly two-year war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated the timeline for targeting Hamas strongholds, following violent clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters. Despite international appeals for a ceasefire to avoid further Palestinian displacement, Israel is pressing ahead with plans to capture the key urban area.

This intensified campaign comes amid criticisms from Israel's allies and internal political pressures. As diplomatic discussions continue, the humanitarian impact grows, with houses and civil structures being destroyed and evacuation notices issued to residents near Gaza City.

(With inputs from agencies.)