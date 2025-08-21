Left Menu

Fire Aboard U.S. Naval Ship Extinguished off Okinawa

A fire broke out on the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa, Japan. It was extinguished with assistance from Japan's Self-Defense Forces, Japan's Coast Guard, and another U.S. Navy ship. Two sailors sustained minor injuries and received treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire on board the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa, Japan, has been successfully extinguished, according to an official statement from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday.

The incident required the concerted efforts of multiple forces, including Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Japan's Coast Guard, as well as assistance from another U.S. Navy vessel.

Two sailors sustained minor injuries during the incident and were subsequently treated, marking a collaborative effort in international naval safety and coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

