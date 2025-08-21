Fire Aboard U.S. Naval Ship Extinguished off Okinawa
A fire broke out on the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa, Japan. It was extinguished with assistance from Japan's Self-Defense Forces, Japan's Coast Guard, and another U.S. Navy ship. Two sailors sustained minor injuries and received treatment.
A fire on board the U.S. naval ship New Orleans near Okinawa, Japan, has been successfully extinguished, according to an official statement from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday.
The incident required the concerted efforts of multiple forces, including Japan's Self-Defense Forces and Japan's Coast Guard, as well as assistance from another U.S. Navy vessel.
Two sailors sustained minor injuries during the incident and were subsequently treated, marking a collaborative effort in international naval safety and coordination.
