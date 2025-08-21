Amphibious Squadron Deployed to Caribbean Amidst Rising Tensions
The United States has dispatched an amphibious squadron, including the USS San Antonio, USS Iowa Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale, to the southern Caribbean to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels. This action aligns with President Trump's agenda to curb drug trafficking and strengthen border security.
Updated: 21-08-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:31 IST
In a strategic move, the United States has ordered an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to counter threats from Latin American drug cartels.
Sources reveal that the USS San Antonio, USS Iowa Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale are expected to reach the Venezuelan coast by Sunday, carrying 4,500 service members, including 2,200 Marines.
This deployment is part of Trump's broader initiative to tackle national security threats, with a focus on designated 'narco-terrorist organizations' in the region, further aligning with his immigration and border security policies.
