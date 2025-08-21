Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea: A Political Drama Unfolds

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro crafted a letter to Argentine leader Javier Milei seeking political asylum, according to federal police revelations on Wednesday. The draft, stored on Bolsonaro's phone last February, emerged shortly after his passport was confiscated. It remains uncertain if the request was formally sent.

Milei's office has not responded to comment requests. This document figures into a conclusive police report accusing Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of attempting to meddle in legal proceedings. The ex-president is scheduled to stand trial in September over alleged coup conspiracies.

Audio recordings indicate Bolsonaro's connections with Martin de Luca, a lawyer for Trump's media group, evaluating a laudatory social media post about Trump. This association, the police noted, suggests Bolsonaro's subordination to foreign influences. Legal representatives have yet to comment on recent developments.

