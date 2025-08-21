Left Menu

New Zealand Boosts Defense with $1.6 Billion Military Revamp

New Zealand plans to spend NZ $2.7 billion to update its military aircraft and helicopters in response to global tensions. This reflects its strategy to increase defense spending and align with its Five Eyes partners. The investment aims to modernize aging equipment and address recruitment challenges.

In a major overhaul of its defense system, New Zealand has announced an investment of 2.7 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.6 billion) to update its military aircraft fleet. The move comes in response to escalating global tensions and a deteriorating security landscape.

This investment marks the first significant procurement since the government revealed its intention to double defense spending from 1% to 2% of GDP by the next decade. The nation aims to align itself more closely with its Five Eyes intelligence partners, amid strategic competition in the Pacific.

Defense Minister Judith Collins stated that the procurement includes MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, replacing outdated models. The decision to purchase from the US is not an effort to address trade imbalances. The aging fleet has faced breakdowns, underscoring the urgent need for modernization.

