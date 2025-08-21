Punjab Government Assures Complete Compensation for Flood-Affected Regions
The Punjab government, under Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, pledges full compensation for crop losses in flood-affected areas. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann oversees relief efforts, as eight cabinet ministers are tasked with monitoring operations. Additional resources are mobilized for de-silting and disaster prevention. Heavy rains continue to impact several districts.
The Punjab government has committed to providing full compensation to those who have suffered crop losses and damage due to recent floods, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal announced on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is actively supervising the ongoing relief operations, ensuring that prompt and efficient measures are in place in severely impacted areas such as Sultanpur and Bholath tehsils in Kapurthala district. The government has divided affected regions into specific sectors to streamline relief efforts and responsibilities.
Minister Goyal, during his visit to flood-stricken villages in the Sultanpur Lodhi area, emphasized the state's dedication to relocating residents to safer locations and maintaining vital services. Meanwhile, preparations for future flood prevention are underway, with significant resources allocated, such as sand-filled bags at strategic sites to address potential emergencies.
