Karnataka BJP MLA Accuses Congress MP of Propaganda Conspiracy

BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy accuses Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil of orchestrating a propaganda campaign against the temple town of Dharmasthala. Reddy urges an inquiry into Senthil's involvement in alleged illegal activities in the region. A Special Investigation Team is investigating claims of violence and illegal burials in Dharmasthala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, accusing him of masterminding a propaganda campaign against the renowned temple town of Dharmasthala.

Reddy challenged Senthil, a former IAS officer, to undergo an inquiry to clarify his involvement in what he described as 'mass burial' propaganda.

The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team following allegations of serious crimes in Dharmasthala, with investigators waiting on forensic evidence to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

