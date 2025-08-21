Karnataka BJP MLA Accuses Congress MP of Propaganda Conspiracy

BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, accusing him of masterminding a propaganda campaign against the renowned temple town of Dharmasthala.

Reddy challenged Senthil, a former IAS officer, to undergo an inquiry to clarify his involvement in what he described as 'mass burial' propaganda.

The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team following allegations of serious crimes in Dharmasthala, with investigators waiting on forensic evidence to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)