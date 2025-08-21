Karnataka BJP MLA Accuses Congress MP of Propaganda Conspiracy
BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy accuses Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil of orchestrating a propaganda campaign against the temple town of Dharmasthala. Reddy urges an inquiry into Senthil's involvement in alleged illegal activities in the region. A Special Investigation Team is investigating claims of violence and illegal burials in Dharmasthala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:00 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, accusing him of masterminding a propaganda campaign against the renowned temple town of Dharmasthala.
Reddy challenged Senthil, a former IAS officer, to undergo an inquiry to clarify his involvement in what he described as 'mass burial' propaganda.
The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team following allegations of serious crimes in Dharmasthala, with investigators waiting on forensic evidence to uncover the truth behind the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- BJP
- Congress
- Dharmasthala
- propaganda
- investigation
- Senthil
- Reddy
- murders
- burials
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mob Assaults YouTubers Amid Dharmasthala Investigation
Alleged Police Brutality Sparks Investigation in Odisha
Mysterious Elephant Poaching in Mudumalai: An Investigation Underway
Boxing Champion Lovlina Borgohain's Dispute Sparks Gender Bias Investigation
Money Laundering Investigation Targets Suspended IAS Officer and Associate