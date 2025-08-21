Indonesian Deputy Manpower Minister Arrested in Extortion Probe

The Corruption Eradication Commission of Indonesia has apprehended the Deputy Manpower Minister, Immanuel Ebenezer, amid an ongoing inquiry into alleged extortion activities, as reported by the agency's deputy chief. This event constitutes a significant arrest within President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Ebenezer, affiliated with President Prabowo's political party, Gerindra, is accused of being involved in irregularities concerning the issuance of safety permits. The investigation underscores the administration's commitment to addressing corruption, a stance heavily promoted by President Prabowo since his inauguration last October.

The ministry in question has yet to provide a formal response, and it remains uncertain whether Ebenezer has been officially charged. Furthermore, efforts to reach the deputy minister's legal representatives have been unsuccessful. Last year, Indonesia ranked 99th out of 180 nations in Transparency International's corruption perception index, highlighting ongoing challenges in governance.