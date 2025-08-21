INS Tamal Visits Greece to Boost India-Hellenic Naval Ties and Cooperation

The Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, made a port call at Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on 19 August 2025, during its return passage to India following commissioning in Russia. The visit forms part of the Navy’s broader efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation and defence diplomacy with friendly nations, particularly in the strategically vital Mediterranean region.

Strengthening Indo-Greek Naval Relations

During the port call, the ship’s crew engaged in a series of professional and cultural activities designed to foster bilateral naval cooperation and people-to-people ties. The programme includes:

High-level discussions with senior officials of the Hellenic Navy , focused on operational cooperation and regional maritime security.

Familiarisation visits to the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) at Souda Bay, where the crew observed best practices in maritime interdiction, boarding operations, and counter-piracy measures.

Walk-throughs of NATO and Hellenic Navy facilities , providing insight into advanced naval infrastructure and interoperability procedures.

A passage exercise (PASSEX) with the Hellenic Navy at the end of the visit, designed to strengthen seamanship, communications, and operational compatibility between the two navies.

Paying Homage and Deepening Cultural Links

The crew of INS Tamal will also honour history and sacrifice by:

Paying tribute to the fallen citizens of Greece and uniformed personnel, including Indian soldiers of the British Indian Army who fought during World War II in the Mediterranean theatre.

Undertaking cultural exchanges , such as visits to Crete’s maritime museums, highlighting the island’s rich naval heritage.

Engaging with the Indian diaspora in Greece, strengthening people-to-people connections and celebrating shared values of democracy and maritime tradition.

Expanding India-Greece Naval Engagements

The visit follows a series of recent naval interactions between the two countries:

In July 2025, Hellenic Navy Ship Psara , a MEKO 200-class frigate, made a port call at Mumbai (11–13 July) , conducting professional exchanges and operational interactions with the Indian Navy.

The two navies have a history of collaboration through joint exercises, training courses, warship visits, and delegation-level exchanges, all of which underscore their commitment to maritime security and stability.

Significance of INS Tamal’s Visit

The port call by INS Tamal highlights:

India’s emphasis on its growing relations with Greece , a key European partner with strategic influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Indian Navy’s operational outreach , showcasing its ability to project presence across regions and strengthen partnerships through cooperative engagements.

An opportunity for both navies to share best practices, deepen interoperability, and explore new avenues of defence cooperation, particularly in areas like maritime surveillance, interdiction operations, and naval training.

A Symbol of Defence Diplomacy

The visit of INS Tamal reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening maritime diplomacy with like-minded nations. It demonstrates how naval exchanges serve as instruments of strategic cooperation, going beyond military objectives to include cultural understanding, respect for shared history, and people-to-people bonding.

As the newest addition to the Indian Navy fleet, INS Tamal’s visit marks an important milestone in India’s pursuit of security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, building on a foundation of trust and friendship with Greece.