Delhi Schools to Be Honoured at 57th Youth Parliament Competition Prize Function

The Prize Distribution Function of the 57th Youth Parliament Competition (2024–25) for schools under the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be held tomorrow, Friday, 22 August 2025, at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.

The function will be presided over by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, who will distribute prizes to the winning schools and students for their distinguished performance in the competition.

Champion School to Recreate Youth Parliament Sitting

At the event, students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, C-Block, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, which secured the first position in the 57th Youth Parliament Competition, will present a repeat performance of their “Youth Parliament” sitting. Their reenactment aims to showcase the quality of parliamentary debate, discipline, and democratic values demonstrated during the competition.

The school will also receive the Running Parliamentary Shield and Trophy for emerging as the overall winner of this year’s contest.

Recognising New Entrants and Merit Schools

The Trophy for the Best New Entrant School will be awarded to Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar, which earned recognition in its debut year.

Additionally, nine other schools will be presented with Merit Trophies for their excellent performance in the 2024–25 competition. These include:

GSV Co-Ed New Multan Nagar, Delhi

Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

Ishani SKV G-Block, Saket

M.M. Public School, Pitampura, Delhi

GGSSS No. 3, Badarpur

SV Rouse Avenue

Baba Ram Dev SKV, Prasad Nagar

Rukmani Devi Public School

A Legacy of Democratic Education

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been conducting Youth Parliament Competitions in Delhi schools for nearly six decades. The initiative began 59 years ago with the goal of acquainting students with parliamentary practices, fostering democratic values, and strengthening civic responsibility among youth.

Through simulated parliamentary debates, the Youth Parliament Scheme aims to instil:

Self-discipline and respect for diverse opinions .

Righteous expression of views and tolerance .

Confidence, leadership qualities, and effective communication skills .

Understanding of legislative procedures and debate techniques.

Strengthening the Democratic Spirit in Young Minds

Over the years, the scheme has grown into a prestigious platform that exposes school students to the workings of Parliament and nurtures future leaders, speakers, and informed citizens. The repeat performance by Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1 will underline the educational value of role-play debates in preparing young people for democratic participation.

Tomorrow’s event is expected to bring together students, teachers, and education officials in celebration of democratic learning, reinforcing the role of education as a tool for nation-building and civic empowerment.