Scindia Criticizes Opposition Over Bills Targeting Corrupt Leaders

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supports new bills allowing the removal of leaders facing criminal charges, criticizing opposition forces for resisting accountability. The minister referenced historical moral values and mentioned infrastructure improvements aimed at boosting tourism and economy in Gwalior while addressing flood relief efforts in his constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:11 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday criticized opposition parties for opposing bills allowing the removal of leaders facing serious criminal charges. He argued such resistance aims to return the nation to a time devoid of accountability and morality.

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha addressing the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers in similar predicaments. The move prompted fierce protests from opposition figures, whom Scindia accused of resisting necessary reforms.

Scindia also highlighted infrastructure developments in Gwalior and flood relief measures within his constituency, aiming to boost economic prospects and the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

