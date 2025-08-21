Scindia Criticizes Opposition Over Bills Targeting Corrupt Leaders

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday criticized opposition parties for opposing bills allowing the removal of leaders facing serious criminal charges. He argued such resistance aims to return the nation to a time devoid of accountability and morality.

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha addressing the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers in similar predicaments. The move prompted fierce protests from opposition figures, whom Scindia accused of resisting necessary reforms.

Scindia also highlighted infrastructure developments in Gwalior and flood relief measures within his constituency, aiming to boost economic prospects and the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)